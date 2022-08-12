Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,746. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.