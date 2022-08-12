Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25 EPS.
Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.
In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
