Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli Sells 1,165 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $14,962.50.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

