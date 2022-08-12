Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.16 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

