Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 32,904 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,032.80.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 8.3 %

VRNA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.