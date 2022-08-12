Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $146.46. 3,253,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,484. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

