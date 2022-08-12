Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Sells 3,059 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 7,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.