Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
NYSE NVT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
