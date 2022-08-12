Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CFO Sells 23,944 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,708. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

