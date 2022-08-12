Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CFO Sells 23,944 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of MPAA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,708. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
