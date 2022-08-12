Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.3 %

IDCC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in InterDigital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in InterDigital by 113.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

