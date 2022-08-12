Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
InterDigital Stock Up 1.3 %
IDCC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.
InterDigital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.