Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 2,614 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HII stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.34. 4,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,841. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after acquiring an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

