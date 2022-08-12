Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

