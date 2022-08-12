Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.2 %

FIBK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 435,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,631. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $253,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

