Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Sells 656 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $308.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.