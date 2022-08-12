Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Sells 656 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $308.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

