Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 374 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.00. 1,820,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $289.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

