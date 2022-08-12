Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.