Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells 4,331 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 345,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

