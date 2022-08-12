Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells 21,519 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAON Stock Up 0.9 %

AAON traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $61.59. 5,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,621. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.