Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $90,600.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,484,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli bought 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.34 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

