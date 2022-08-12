Insider Buying: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Acquires 140,359 Shares of Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 140,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 235,803.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 500,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

NYSE OPAD opened at 1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.97. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $517,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

