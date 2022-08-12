Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,924,591.68.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88.
- On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,953.97.
- On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.
- On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,753.50.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$795,662.40.
- On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.
- On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,428.11.
- On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$15.17. 40,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$412.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.89.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
