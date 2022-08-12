Insider Buying: Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) Insider Acquires 120,850 Shares of Stock

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Driscoll bought 120,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,897.75 ($9,718.71).

Matthew Driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Driscoll bought 79,150 shares of Carbonxt Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,102.25 ($6,365.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.44.

Carbonxt Group Company Profile

Carbonxt Group Limited develops and sells specialized activated carbon (AC) products for the removal of pollutants and toxins in industrial processes in the United States. It offers powdered activated carbon and AC pellets, which are used in industrial air purification, waste water treatment, and other liquid and gas phase markets primarily for the capture of mercury and sulphur to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

