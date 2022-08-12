Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.54. 14,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 968% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
