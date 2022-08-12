Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Innospec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innospec by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

