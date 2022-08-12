Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

