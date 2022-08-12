Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,124,027 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
