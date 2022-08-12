Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,124,027 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

