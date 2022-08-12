Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
IRT stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
