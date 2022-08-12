Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

