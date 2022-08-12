Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 2.1%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 25,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

