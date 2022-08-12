Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 144.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.