Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Imerys Price Performance

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at 32.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Imerys has a 12 month low of 32.93 and a 12 month high of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 33.59.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

