Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Imerys Price Performance
Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at 32.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Imerys has a 12 month low of 32.93 and a 12 month high of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 33.59.
About Imerys
