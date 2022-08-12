Illuvium Hits One Day Volume of $13.04 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $116.17 or 0.00487525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $75.61 million and $13.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.