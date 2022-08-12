Illuvium Hits One Day Volume of $13.04 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $75.61 million and $13.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $116.17 or 0.00487525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.