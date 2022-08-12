Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

ILMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,568. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $8,166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.45.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

