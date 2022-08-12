IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of IROQ stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

