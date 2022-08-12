IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Piper Sandler

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $396.68 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

