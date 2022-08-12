Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

