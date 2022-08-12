Ideaology Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $474,576.60 and $316,539.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

