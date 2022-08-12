Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ideanomics Price Performance

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.06. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ideanomics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464,189 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.