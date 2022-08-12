ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.19

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $22.11. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 9,467,778 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
