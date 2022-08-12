ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.19

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $22.11. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 9,467,778 shares traded.

ICICI Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.