Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,347. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.