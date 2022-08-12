Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ichor stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,347. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ichor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

