ICHI (ICHI) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00023091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $439,215.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038789 BTC.
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,375 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
