ICHI (ICHI) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00023091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $439,215.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038789 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,375 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

