i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.