Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE H opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.