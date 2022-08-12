Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Trading Up 10%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) shares were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 29,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 166,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Hurricane Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Hurricane Energy

(Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.