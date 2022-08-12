Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

