HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 548.40 ($6.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £109.62 billion and a PE ratio of 980.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.99. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($90,804.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

