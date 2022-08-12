H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,408. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $16,492,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

