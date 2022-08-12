H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

